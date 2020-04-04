Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.95. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,320. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

