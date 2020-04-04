Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.05. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 542,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $170.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,956 shares of company stock valued at $231,067. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $8,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

