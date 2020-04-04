Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Littelfuse stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.78. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

