Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%.

Several analysts have commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

SLGN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 903,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,358. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,666,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.