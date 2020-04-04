Analysts Set $13.50 Price Target for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaleyra stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.15. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaleyra stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra accounts for 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.09% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

