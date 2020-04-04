Analysts Set Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

