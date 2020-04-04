Analysts Set Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.
In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.