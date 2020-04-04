Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) PT at $165.94

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 687,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

