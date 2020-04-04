Analysts Set South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) PT at $31.60

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,339,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $20,639,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 859,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,846. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

