Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $24.67

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO remained flat at $$5.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,893. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

