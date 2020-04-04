Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Lowered to at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $495.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

