ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,807. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

