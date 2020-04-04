Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. 2,581,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

