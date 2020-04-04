Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

