Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NYSE:AJG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 2,491,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

