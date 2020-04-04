Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. 2,491,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

