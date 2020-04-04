ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

