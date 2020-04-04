Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,075. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. Assurant has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

