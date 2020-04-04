Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.75. 288,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

