Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AGO stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 1,759,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

