Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 2,229,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Athene will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

