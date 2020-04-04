Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.
Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 2,229,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
