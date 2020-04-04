Augur Price Reaches $9.82 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Augur token can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00145283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Koinex and GOPAX. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $107.98 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, IDEX, Mercatox, GOPAX, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Liqui, BitBay, Poloniex, Bitbns, Crex24, Upbit, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kraken, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, BX Thailand, ABCC, Gate.io, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

