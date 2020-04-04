Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from to in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

AVDL stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 553,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,443. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

