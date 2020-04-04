Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 224,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 191,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

