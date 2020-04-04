Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Avrobio from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 243,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,094. The company has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Avrobio has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

