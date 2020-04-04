Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.55.

BAC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 68,210,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,610,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

