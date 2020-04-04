Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 68,210,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,610,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

