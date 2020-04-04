Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bank7 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank7 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,338. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

