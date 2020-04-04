Barclays Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $1.40 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.66.

KOS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,489,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,184. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.02%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

In related news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

