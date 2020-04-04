Barclays Upgrades Unilever (LON:ULVR) to “Equal weight”

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,420 ($58.14) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,220 ($55.51). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,585.91 ($60.33).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,037 ($53.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,422,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,252.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,494.30.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

