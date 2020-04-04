Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.24.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.42. 3,271,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

