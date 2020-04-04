Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities cut Big Yellow Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 952.50 ($12.53). 244,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,112.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

