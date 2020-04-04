BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives $68.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 318,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,197. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

