BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 416,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.