BitBay Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $136.03 million and approximately $46,103.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, BitBay has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005880 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

