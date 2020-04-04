BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $217.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Upbit. BitSend has a total market cap of $118,693.58 and $217.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.01000241 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,764,175 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

