BLAST Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $11,264.14 and $83.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005300 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,542,470 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

