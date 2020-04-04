Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,975 shares of company stock worth $7,122,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $94,642,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,319. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

