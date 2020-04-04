Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

BPFH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $572.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

