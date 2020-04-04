Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after buying an additional 1,354,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

