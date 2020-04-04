Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $38.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 10,895,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,567,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.