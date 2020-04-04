Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $17.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

