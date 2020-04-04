Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.54.

BMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,089,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

