Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 900

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 884.23 ($11.63).

BVIC stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 644 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 608,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 788.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 907.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

