Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.19) to ($6.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.55) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 703,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.