Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 792,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.73. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.