Brokerages Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mercadolibre reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 430.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.00.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.47. 866,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.41. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

