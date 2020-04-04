Brokerages Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SMTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.25. 49,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,360. SMTC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.