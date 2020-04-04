Brokerages Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
SMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
SMTC Company Profile
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
