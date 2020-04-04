Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $17.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $77.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.64 billion to $78.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $82.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 4,440,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,866. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

