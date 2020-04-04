Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $156.57

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE:AAP traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $84.65. 1,148,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $4,912,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $112,393,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

