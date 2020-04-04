Brokerages Set Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

ALNA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. 237,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.26. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

